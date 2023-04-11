SM Tanveer elected as UBG patron-in-chief

Islamabad: The caretaker Minister for Industries and Energy of Punjab and leading industrialist S.M Tanveer has been elected unopposed as the Patron-in-Chief of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group, says a press release.

A meeting of the Central Core Committee of UBG was held here today under the Chairmanship of Shahzad Ali Malik to elect a new group patron-in-Chief with consensus that had fallen vacant after the demise of veteran industrialist and octogenarian trade leader S.M. Muneer.

After marathon deliberations by the Core Committee, S.M. Tanveer, elder son of deceased S.M. Munir was elected as the new patron-in-chief of UBG. His name was proposed by Khalid Tawab, President of UBG Sindh. Ghazanfar Bilour President UBG KPK, Daru Khan, president UBG Balochistan, Abdul Rauf Alam President UBG Islamabad and Amir Atta Bajwa Senior Vice President UBG Punjab fully supported the name of S.M. Tanveer as patron-in-chief UBG.

All the participants paid glowing tributes to late SM Muneer for rendering lifelong meritorious services for the promotion of trade and industry.Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected Patron-in-Chief of UBG and Punjab’s Minister for Industries S.M.Tanveer expressed his highest degree of gratitude to the participants drawn from all over the country for reposing full confidence on him and assured that he would make out efforts to help resolve the genuine issues being confronted by the business community . He said that he would take all stakeholders into confidence in the policy making process for achieving sustainable economic growth of the country.

Shahzad Ali Malik, Chairman UBG congratulated S.M. Tanveer and hoped that he would act as a bridge between the government and public-private sectors and advocate the cause of the business community at all levels to put the country on the road to progress, development and prosperity.

Zubair Tufail, President UBG said that the election of S.M. Tanveer as Patron-in-Chief of UBG was the best choice as he is a dynamic business leader. He hoped that S.M. Tanveer would take UBG to new heights of glory.