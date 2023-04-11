We stand by Constitution: Justice Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses the house during the special session at the National Assembly on April 10, 2023. — Youtube/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said: “We stand by the Constitution of Pakistan but do not agree with political discussions in the parliament.”

“I want to say on behalf of myself and my institution that we stand by the Constitution which is the identity of Pakistan and need to recognize its importance and implement it,” he said while speaking at the Constitutional Convention held at the Parliament House here on Monday. He said: “You all have a political field, but I look at things from a legal point of view, you can comment and criticize us as we have heard criticism in the past. The purpose of parliament and bureaucracy should be to serve the people. I asked you what would be discussed, you said there would be discussions on the Constitution and I came to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution.”

He said that as a result of a political movement, the largest Muslim country came into existence in the form of Pakistan, but, unfortunately, this honour was taken away from it and now this honour was with Indonesia. “We use the word ‘minority’ (for non-Muslims), but I don’t like it, they are equal citizens and they are a big part,” he said, adding that he was leaving a question for all that “If we had put ourselves in the place of Judge Maulvi Tamizuddin and those judges who restored the assembly in the past, would Pakistan have been divided into two parts?” “It is very good that the prime minister has declared April 10 as the National Constitution Day. My aunt was part of this House when this Constitution was presented,” he said, adding that the Constitution mentioned the rights of people. The fundamental rights of people are the most important part of the Constitution. The decision to teach the Constitution in schools is welcome. “My wife was a teacher in an American school where small children were taught the Constitution of the United States and exercises were conducted in this regard.”

Justice Isa said there were many things in this Constitution, which were not in the constitutions of other countries such as the right to information under Article 10A and freedom of the press under Article 19. “I would like to say on behalf of my organization that we are also the defenders of the Constitution. All of you and I have taken an oath that we will defend the Constitution at all costs. If I do not do so, you can criticize me. When people understand the meaning of the vote and the Constitution, they will realize that the reins of this state are in their hands. After learning from our failures, we want to move forward. Maulvi Tamizuddin was dismissed and a bureaucrat was appointed.”

He said he had nothing to do with political things being said here. “Maybe the case of some people sitting here will come to me tomorrow. If the decision is not in their favour, maybe they will speak against me. I want to clarify I do not agree with all political talk here,” he said.