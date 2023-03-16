Only Justice Faez Isa declared gift

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. —Twitter

ISLAMABAD: No judge except Justice Qazi Faez Isa has declared receiving gifts from Toshakhana since 2002.

The recent disclosure of Toshakhana records has revealed that only one judge — Justice Isa — declared receiving one gift that is displayed at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Interestingly, there were three other judges who declared gifts while holding executive positions. Former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Justice Muhammad Bashir Jehangir, former federal ombudsman, and former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Riaz Ahmad declared gifts.

Justice Riaz acted as president of Pakistan. All gifts given to these three judges were taken either free of cost or at a retention value except for one gift given to Javed Iqbal, which was auctioned. He was also given another gift which he retained without depositing it in Toshakhana.

Justice Isa declared the gift he received on February 14, 2022. It was a large urn which he deposited in Toshakhana for display at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The gift was valued at Rs 330,000. Javed Iqbal received gifts in 2011 while acting as chairman of the Abbottabad inquiry commission.

Justice Bashir declared two gifts a Korean watch valued at Rs 4,000 and a traditional wooden box valued at Rs 1,000. The gifts given to Justice Riaz included a silver Jewellery box and a 24-piece Kehwa set which were valued at Rs 6,300 collectively. Javed Iqbal did not declare receiving two packets of coffee, so no value was assessed.