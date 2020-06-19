Justice Faez Isa’s wife submits money trail of UK assets in SC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife on Thursday recorded her statement through video link in the apex court in a petition challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement.

A 10-member larger SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The reference alleges that Justice Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Isa’s wife showed receipts of overseas assets on video link. She alleged that she was harassed while issuing her third visa in 2020. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) harassed her here while her son was harassed in London, she alleged. The court sought the record of her 2018 tax returns in a sealed envelope, observing that she had lodged many complaints with the FBR. On which Farogh Naseem said if the FBR was abusive, the complaint would go directly to the Prime Minister.

Justice Isa’s wife showed her birth certificate and old identity card, saying her name was Serena. She got married on December 25, 1980, her computerised identity was made in 2003 and her husband was not a judge at that time. She said after the expiry of first identity card, the second card was made and her name on the card was Serena Isa. Her mother was Spanish and she had a Spanish passport.

She said when her husband was a lawyer, she was issued a five-year visa to Pakistan first time. When the second visa was issued her husband was not a judge of the Supreme Court. In January 2020, she was issued a one-year visa only, she added. She said she worked in an American school in Karachi.

The first property was purchased in the United Kingdom in 2004, she added.

Justice Isa’s wife said Rehan Naqvi was her tax lawyer and the government issued her a tax certificate on her tax return. She said her tax record was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad and when asked about the reason, the FBR did not give any answer to her.

She said she had bought property in Clifton Block 4, Karachi, which was later sold. She had another property in Shah Latif Colony, which was also sold.

She said she had some agricultural land in her name in Jacobabad district of Sindh, which did not belong to her husband as it was inherited from her father.

She also owned land at Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan.

She said 700,000 pounds were transferred from her foreign currency accounts in Standard Chartered Bank to her account in London, where one property was purchased for 26,300 pounds. She said all the documents were original and the London bank account was also in her name.

Justice Bandial remarked that the court had noticed that she had the record but the problem was that it could not review the merits.

There were two options, after consultation with the parties either the matter could be referred to the FBR or the Supreme Judicial Council. She had strong answers to the questions and should satisfy the relevant authorities with the documents, he added.

Justice Isa’s wife said she waited for 13 months, and did not ask for any concessions and should be treated like a normal citizen. “I have already disclosed the London properties in the 2018 tax statements,” she added.

Justice Bandial said she was a very brave and courageous woman, and the court gave her a chance with a good mind.

Justice Isa’s wife said the State bank of Pakistan had all the information about her transfer of money abroad. Earlier while allowing Justice Isa’s wife to record her statement through video link, Justice Bandial observed that she should keep the court’s dignity in view while making a statement. Farogh Naseem concluded his arguments in the case. Later the case was adjourned.-