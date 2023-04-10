Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran tomorrow

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, has summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on April 11 (Tuesday).

The summon was issued by the court on a plea seeking an immediate hearing of the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister has been asked to appear before the court in person on April 11 at 8:30 in the morning, the summon read and added that in case of non-appearance, the law will take its course.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana Reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of Rs107.943 million.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan is being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.