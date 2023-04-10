Peaceful rise

China plays a significant role in promoting peace and stability in the world. Contrary to the aggressive policies of other superpowers, it prefers to follow a strategy of reconciliation and trade diplomacy. The recent Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement, brokered by China, is its most visible and, arguably, important diplomatic success thus far. The deal has enabled the two important regional powers to restore diplomatic ties. Apart from this, Beijing is also leading the efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through diplomatic engagements. The recent talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow were another step towards resolving the imbroglio peacefully and without any further loss of life.

Though the United States is conspiring to widen the rift between China and Taiwan as it did between Russia and Ukraine, it is unlikely to succeed. Given the successful Chinese diplomatic policy across the world, the other superpowers, especially the US, ought to learn from China’s example and eschew the constant resort to military force to achieve their goals.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob