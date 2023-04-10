CJP reaches out to dissenting judges

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, has started consultations with his brother judges to end the division in the Supreme Court.

Sources said the CJP started the process in the last week that continued on Sunday. He is holding separate meetings with fellow judges to end the rift among the fellow judges, added the sources.

According to sources, the CJP formed the benches for the next week to end the impression of differences and create a consensus among the judges.

The chief justice has added judges, who gave dissenting notes in the Punjab election case, to his bench. Thus Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah will be a part of the Chief Justice’s bench starting on Monday.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, along with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, will be part of the other bench.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik are also included in a bench. Justice Athar Minallah will be included in the bench with Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while a bench comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi has also been constituted.