King Charles congratulates Team GB over Winter Olympics success
King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulate Commonwealth teams over Winter Olympics
King Charles and Queen Camilla are lauding the Commonwealth over their Olympic performances.
His Majesty and the Queen turned to their Instagram on Sunday to congratulate all the participants in the Winter Games.
"As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes," the couple noted.
The husband and wife noted: "A message from His Majesty The King congratulating Team GB and teams across the Commonwealth on their successes at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina."
King Charles, realising that the royals have been going through some tough times, is making sure that loyalty is recognised and credit is given where it is due.
The monarch, who is currently facing the furore surrounding his shamed brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has received criticism over delayed action.
Moreover, in the lead up Andrew’s arrest, there were already talks about how the royal family was still taking a ‘safe’ stance, even when shocking discoveries were laid bare in the Epstein files. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate were called out on their “lukewarm” statement on the matter.
Even though Charles and the royals have reiterated their stance, there is still simmering public resentment.
-
Kate Middleton makes glitzy return to BAFTAs after cancer diagnosis
-
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive strong warning after Andrew arrest: 'Zero tolerance'
-
Prince William receives first heartbreaking news after Andrew arrest
-
Why Prince Harry really wants to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton?
-
Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to Queen Camilla as monarchy is in 'delicate phase'
-
King Charles hands all of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s records and files to Police: Report
-
Fergie’s spent £13,000 a day since Andrew’s troubles started: Here’s where she fled
-
Lawyer of Epstein victims speaks out directly to King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton