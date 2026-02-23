King Charles congratulates Team GB over Winter Olympics success

King Charles and Queen Camilla are lauding the Commonwealth over their Olympic performances.

His Majesty and the Queen turned to their Instagram on Sunday to congratulate all the participants in the Winter Games.

"As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes," the couple noted.

The husband and wife noted: "A message from His Majesty The King congratulating Team GB and teams across the Commonwealth on their successes at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina."

King Charles, realising that the royals have been going through some tough times, is making sure that loyalty is recognised and credit is given where it is due.

The monarch, who is currently facing the furore surrounding his shamed brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has received criticism over delayed action.

Moreover, in the lead up Andrew’s arrest, there were already talks about how the royal family was still taking a ‘safe’ stance, even when shocking discoveries were laid bare in the Epstein files. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate were called out on their “lukewarm” statement on the matter.

Even though Charles and the royals have reiterated their stance, there is still simmering public resentment.



