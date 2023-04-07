Justice Minallah calls for ‘introspection’ as country verges on constitutional crisis

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, in a detailed 25-page dissenting note, emphasised that the country was on the brink of a political and constitutional crisis and it was high time that “all those responsible take a step back and resort to some introspection.”
Justice Minallah, who is among those judges of the apex court who have rejected the suo motu notice taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial regarding the delay in polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said that by entertaining the petitions and suo motu jurisdiction, the court would be “unjustifiably undermining the independence of two provincial high courts.”
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...
Directive comes during hearing of Imran Khan's petition seeking security in light of interior minister's threats
NSC will meet tomorrow to discuss country's prevailing situation and take decisions regarding the course of action
The 'urgent petition' filed by PTI reiterates that it is important to hold elections within 90 days once assembly is...
Rana Sanaullah said the government seeks to hold elections on a single day throughout the country
Self-paced course is currently available in 15 languages, including English and Urdu, and is designed to be completed...
Sanjrani believed that the indictment of former US president Trump would propel him into uncharted political waters