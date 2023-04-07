Justice Minallah calls for ‘introspection’ as country verges on constitutional crisis

Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court. — Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, in a detailed 25-page dissenting note, emphasised that the country was on the brink of a political and constitutional crisis and it was high time that “all those responsible take a step back and resort to some introspection.”



Justice Minallah, who is among those judges of the apex court who have rejected the suo motu notice taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial regarding the delay in polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said that by entertaining the petitions and suo motu jurisdiction, the court would be “unjustifiably undermining the independence of two provincial high courts.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...