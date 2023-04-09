Suspect hiding behind PM House wall apprehended

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police, with the assistance of a civil intelligence agency, rounded up a suspicious person hiding near the boundary wall between the Prime Minister’s House and Pakistan Secretariat, and shifted him to an unknown place for investigation, police sources said.
During the preliminary probe, the suspect failed to satisfy the security personnel about his identity and the reason for hiding behind the wall of the PM House, the sources maintained, adding that the suspect would be sent to a hospital to check his mental status.
