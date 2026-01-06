Celine Dion says she’s learning the ‘TikTok world’
Celine Dion acknowledges the learning curve that comes with navigating a new digital space
Celine Dion is stepping into a new phase of fan engagement as she begins actively exploring TikTok.
The Grammy-winning singer announced with a playful video on Monday that she is officially leaning into TikTok. In the clip, the 57-year-old stands in front of a city skyline wearing a black sweatshirt emblazoned with her name.
“My name is Celine. How old am I? I’ve got kids,” she says before explaining that her children encouraged her to join the app. “They said, ‘We have to get you on TikTok.’”
Dion then pokes fun at the idea of becoming internet-savvy. “Suddenly I’m becoming cool. Celine Dion is cool. That’s amazing,” she jokes, before signing off with, “TikTok, here I come.”
In the caption, Dion elaborated on the moment, writing that her team urged her to take the plunge into something new before handing her phone back and leaving her to figure it out herself.
“So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works… one video at a time,” she wrote, adding that she’s glad to be sharing the experience with fans.
While the video appeared to mark a fresh start, Dion’s TikTok account had existed prior to the post. Still, the singer has become more active across social media in recent weeks.
On New Year’s Eve, Dion shared a heartfelt message thanking fans for their continued support and wishing them health, happiness, and peace in the year ahead. “You are always in my heart,” she said in the video, closing with a kiss to the camera.
“May the year bring peace to your heart and light to your path,” she wrote in the caption.
