Shahbaz Sharif shifted to PM House: sources

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, accompanied by his family, has shifted to the PM House, well-informed sources said Tuesday morning.

The premier moved to his official residence in the Red Zone after he was given a guard of honour earlier today. He was also introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House.

A day earlier, following the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan, the Opposition's joint candidate Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

Shehbaz secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI's candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the election process and announced en masse resignation from the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI government had announced to convert the palatial PM House into a university but the initiative failed to materialise during Imran Khan’s tenure.