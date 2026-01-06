Lily Allen on how her daughters coping with changes at home as she returns to work

Lily Allen says her family is adjusting to major changes as she returns to work after shifts in her personal life.

Speaking at a live taping of her Miss Me? podcast, the singer, 40, reflected on moving back to the UK with her two daughters, Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, after spending several years in the United States.

According to NME, Allen said the adjustment has been demanding for her children, particularly in the wake of her recent separation.

“There’s a lot of change in our lives at the moment,” Allen told the audience. “We’ve changed houses, we’ve changed countries, we’ve changed schools, and that’s a lot for kids to take in.”

Allen explained that her daughters are not only figuring out their own identities but are also reassessing how they see her. For much of the past five years, she said, she was primarily a stay-at-home mother. That dynamic has now shifted.

“Now I’m a single mum who has to work,” she said, adding that she has taken on more professional opportunities that require travel. As a result, her daughters are “grappling with some new ideas” about who she is beyond her role at home.

While Allen acknowledged that the changes have been overwhelming at times, she said her daughters understand the practical reasons behind her return to work.

“They like having stability,” she noted, referencing the comforts and security her income provides. She said the mix of new schools, new friendships, and growing independence has made the transition difficult.

Allen shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Earlier this year, multiple sources confirmed that she had separated from actor David Harbour after four years of marriage.