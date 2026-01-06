Entertainment

Paul Mescal jokes break will give fans 'a welcome break'

By The News Digital
January 06, 2026
Paul Mescal is clearing the air after his comment about stepping away from acting.

In a recent chat with People, the 29-year-old Irish actor clarified remarks he recently made to The Guardian, where he said he was “learning that I don’t think I can go on [acting] as much.”

Mescal is now stressing that his statement was misunderstood.

“Oh, what I mean by that is that I'm excited for the period of time that will fundamentally exist where I won't be promoting anything,” he told the outlet

The actor explained, “I would really lose my mind if I took two years off [from] of my job."

“But what I'm excited about is the concept of not being on a promotional tour for the next two years," Mescal continued.

Mescal also joked about stepping back from the spotlight, adding, “I think it'll give people a welcome break from seeing my face.”

The Gladiator II star also cleared things up in a recent chat with Variety at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

He said, "I couldn’t be further from retiring, to be clear. Essentially, I have nothing to promote after Hamnet for the next two years.”

