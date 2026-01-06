Paul Mescal jokes break will give fans 'a welcome break'

Paul Mescal is clearing the air after his comment about stepping away from acting.

In a recent chat with People, the 29-year-old Irish actor clarified remarks he recently made to The Guardian, where he said he was “learning that I don’t think I can go on [acting] as much.”

Mescal is now stressing that his statement was misunderstood.

“Oh, what I mean by that is that I'm excited for the period of time that will fundamentally exist where I won't be promoting anything,” he told the outlet

The actor explained, “I would really lose my mind if I took two years off [from] of my job."

“But what I'm excited about is the concept of not being on a promotional tour for the next two years," Mescal continued.

Mescal also joked about stepping back from the spotlight, adding, “I think it'll give people a welcome break from seeing my face.”

The Gladiator II star also cleared things up in a recent chat with Variety at the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

He said, "I couldn’t be further from retiring, to be clear. Essentially, I have nothing to promote after Hamnet for the next two years.”