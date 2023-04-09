 
Sunday April 09, 2023
World

Over 30 Ukrainian children return from Russia

By AFP
April 09, 2023

Kyiv, Ukraine:Thirty-one children have been brought back to Ukraine after being illegally taken to Russia from territories annexed by Moscow, a charity said Saturday.

“Today we are welcoming home 31 more children who have been illegally taken by Russians from occupied territories,” Mykola Kuleba, head of the Save Ukraine charity, wrote on social media. The children had been taken from Kharkiv and Kherson, said Save Ukraine, which fights illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory.