Over 30 Ukrainian children return from Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine:Thirty-one children have been brought back to Ukraine after being illegally taken to Russia from territories annexed by Moscow, a charity said Saturday.
“Today we are welcoming home 31 more children who have been illegally taken by Russians from occupied territories,” Mykola Kuleba, head of the Save Ukraine charity, wrote on social media. The children had been taken from Kharkiv and Kherson, said Save Ukraine, which fights illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory.
GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced alarm Saturday at the tense situation in Sudan, urging all sides to...
WASHINGTON: A document marked “top secret” that depicts the daily disposition of forces in Ukraine was leaked and...
TEHRAN: Dozens of schoolgirls were poisoned Saturday in several schools across Iran, local media reported, in...
NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two...
BEIJING: China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it called a “stern warning” to the...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel began calling up police and army reservists Saturday after separate attacks killed three...