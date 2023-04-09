Ray of hope

It appears as if Pakistan’s political deadlock might finally come to an end. There have been reports recently that some members of the PDM coalition government are pushing for talks with the PTI. This pro-dialogue group is being spearheaded by the PPP, though the JUI-F opposes any talks and the PML-N, the most powerful party in the coalition, is split on the issue. Let’s pray and hope that sanity prevails and a national dialogue is initiated to iron out differences and pave the way for free and fair elections.

Pervez Iqbal Malik

Talagang