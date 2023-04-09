Ray of hope

It appears as if Pakistan’s political deadlock might finally come to an end. There have been reports recently that some members of the PDM coalition government are pushing for talks with the PTI. This pro-dialogue group is being spearheaded by the PPP, though the JUI-F opposes any talks and the PML-N, the most powerful party in the coalition, is split on the issue. Let’s pray and hope that sanity prevails and a national dialogue is initiated to iron out differences and pave the way for free and fair elections.
Pervez Iqbal Malik
Talagang
The Sindh government’s decision to terminate 268 teachers for submitting fake degrees is a significant step towards...
Pakistan is facing a deepening economic crisis, worsened by the wastage of resources and high population growth rate....
The people of Skardu are facing an acute shortage of electricity. The Satpara Dam project has failed to deliver on the...
I want to draw attention to the concerning trend of commercialization in the education sector. The notion that...
That Dr Ajmal Sawand lost his life simply for belonging to the wrong tribe is an indictment of the situation in many...
This refers to the letter ‘Release EOBI pensions’ by Chairman EOBI Pensioners Welfare Association Azfar Shamim....