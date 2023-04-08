Release EOBI pensions

The EOBI Pensioners Welfare Association (EPWA) has demanded that the pension of EOBI pensioners should be paid before Eidul Fitr. Given the rate of inflation, it is impossible for one to subsist on a meagre pension of Rs8500. It is worth mentioning here that the last increase in pension was made in January 2020, thereafter, demands were made to increase pensions as per the prevailing minimum wage law.

The concerned minister promised to implement these demands on many occasions but his promises are yet to materialize. As per the EOBI Act 1976, actuarial valuation is mandatory every three years. There is, as yet, no information as to when this valuation will be finalized and the pensions increased thereby. Given that three years have already elapsed since the last increase, it is imperative for the government to carry out the actuarial valuation and raise the EOBI pensions by a reasonable amount immediately.

Azfar Shamim

Chairman EPWA

Karachi