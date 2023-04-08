KE collaborates with Bank Alfalah

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has collaborated with Bank Alfalah, offering a cashback to the bank’s customers using Alfa App and QR codes for monthly utility bill payment, a statement said on Friday.

Through the offer, all registered users of Bank Alfalah’s Alfa banking app, including account holders and wallet customers could use Alfa QR to pay utility bills over Rs2,000 and receive a cashback of Rs500 per unique Alfa registered CNIC, which would be credited to their accounts within 5 working days, the company said.

The campaign is valid till April 15, 2023.

KE said it was the first power utility in Pakistan to launch the QR code payment feature in collaboration with Bank Alfalah for customers to enable a hassle-free digital bill payment solution. As a result, the customers would be able to scan a dynamic QR code and pay via QR supported mobile banking applications, it added.