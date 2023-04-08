KE collaborates with Bank Alfalah

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has collaborated with Bank Alfalah, offering a cashback to the bank’s customers using Alfa App and QR codes for monthly utility bill payment, a statement said on Friday.
Through the offer, all registered users of Bank Alfalah’s Alfa banking app, including account holders and wallet customers could use Alfa QR to pay utility bills over Rs2,000 and receive a cashback of Rs500 per unique Alfa registered CNIC, which would be credited to their accounts within 5 working days, the company said.
The campaign is valid till April 15, 2023.
KE said it was the first power utility in Pakistan to launch the QR code payment feature in collaboration with Bank Alfalah for customers to enable a hassle-free digital bill payment solution. As a result, the customers would be able to scan a dynamic QR code and pay via QR supported mobile banking applications, it added.
KARACHI: Pakistan needs to increase its exports and minimise bilateral trade deficits, especially with the UAE,...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100/tola on Friday despite a decline in the international...
KARACHI: The rupee gave up gains on Friday due to dollar demand from importers and weak supplies, dealers said.The...
Hong Kong: China’s delayed Swap Connect scheme has won regulatory approval and is set to launch within months,...
LAHORE: The World Bank in a recent report states inflation erodes the real incomes of people while high inflation...
NEW YORK: The Federal Reserve's preferred bond market signal of an upcoming recession has plunged to fresh lows,...