64 officials of motor, tele & communication wing promoted

LAHORE: Around 64 personnel from constable to ASI rank in Tele & Communication and Motor Transport Wing have been sanctioned for promotion to the next posts.

DIG Telecom and Communication Imran Ahmar, SSP Tele, Asad Sarfraz, and SSP Motor Transport Hassan Mushtaq presided over the meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee, in which 34 officers of Telecommunication and 30 officers and personnel of Motor Transport Wing were approved for promotion to the next posts.

Eight ASIs of telecommunication were promoted to sub-inspectors, 10 head constables were promoted to ASI and 16 constables were promoted to the post of head constables. Similarly, 4 ASIs of Motor Transport Wing were promoted to rank of Sub Inspectors and 26 head Constables were promoted to ranks of ASIs.

DIG Tele and Communication Imran Ahmar said that on the direction of IG Punjab, the process of departmental promotions on vacant posts in Tele and Communication and Motor Transport Wing is going on and more personnel will be promoted in the next meeting.

SSP Motor Transport Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said that the promotion in the rank of Sub-Inspector and ASI has been approved in the Motor Transport Wing, while the promotion committee session will also be held soon for promotions at the constable level.

He said that according to the vision of IG Punjab, every employee eligible for promotion will get his departmental right without delay and in this regard the ACRs of the officials are being completed along with other documents so that in a promotion board meeting. The official's case could not be delayed due to ACR.