Azerbaijan expels four Iranian embassy staff

BAKU: Azerbaijan´s foreign ministry on Thursday announced the expulsion of four employees of Iran´s embassy amid growing tensions between Tehran and Baku.
Relations between the countries sharing a border near the Caspian Sea have long been strained, with Azerbaijan being a close ally of Iran´s historic rival Turkey. The ministry said it “summoned” Iran´s ambassador and declared that “four employees of the Iranian embassy were declared persona non grata” by Azerbaijan with 48 hours to leave the country.
LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief and founder Altaf Hussain has said that a recent judgment related to six...
WASHINGTON: A rising number of countries are turning to abductions, violence or deportations against citizens abroad...
MOSCOW: The head of Russian mercenary outfit Wagner said his forces continue to suffer losses, as a video published on...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon on Thursday, a day after clashes...
WASHINGTON: The White House on Thursday released a long-awaited review of the traumatic US exit from Afghanistan,...
GABORONE, Botswana: A 13-year-old student and a man have died after being attacked by buffaloes near Botswana´s Chobe...