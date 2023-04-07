Azerbaijan expels four Iranian embassy staff

BAKU: Azerbaijan´s foreign ministry on Thursday announced the expulsion of four employees of Iran´s embassy amid growing tensions between Tehran and Baku.

Relations between the countries sharing a border near the Caspian Sea have long been strained, with Azerbaijan being a close ally of Iran´s historic rival Turkey. The ministry said it “summoned” Iran´s ambassador and declared that “four employees of the Iranian embassy were declared persona non grata” by Azerbaijan with 48 hours to leave the country.