Zindigi partners with AJK govt to promote tourism

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with the Government of Azad Kashmir to promote and develop sustainable tourism in the Northern areas of Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

The first step in the collaboration is development of a Tourism Facilitation Centre (TFC) at the entry point of Neelum Valley, Pakistan's most popular tourism destination.

The inauguration of the facility was undertaken by dignitaries from all key partners including Imran H. Shaikh - COO JS Bank, Noman Azhar- Chief Officer Zindigi as well as Masood-ur-Rehman- Senior Special Secretary Prime Minister Secretariat AJK, Adnan Khurshid - Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division, Tahir Mumtaz - Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad, Amir Ahmed Sheikh- Inspector-General of Police (IGP) AJK, Tahir Mahmood Qureshi- Additional IGP AJK, Yasin Qureshi- DIG Reserves/Rangers Police, Irfan Masood Kashfi- DIG Region Muzaffarabad, Sajjad Hussain-DIG Traffic, Jameel Ahmed Jameel-DIG Special Branch, and Zahid Mirza- SSP Muzaffarabad.

The TFC will facilitate foreign tourists to explore the diverse aspects of Pakistan, including its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, diverse cuisines, joyful festivals, and treasured heritage by providing information, guidance, and support on local attractions, accommodations, and transportation.

The partnership is indicative of Zindigi’s continued commitment towards supporting local communities and developing grass-root economy. Commenting on the collaboration, Noman Azhar stated, “We understand the importance of tourism in Pakistan and believe that this collaboration will not only benefit the local community but also contribute to the overall development of the country's tourism industry."

"We are delighted to partner with Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in the development of this center," said Amir Ahmed Sheikh, the Inspector-General of Police AJK. "This collaboration will help us provide better services to tourists visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and we are confident that it will contribute to the growth of tourism in the region."

The development of the tourist facilitation center is expected to be completed in the coming months, and Zindigi is looking forward to playing a key role in supporting the growth of Pakistan's tourism industry.