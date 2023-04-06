New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

DUNEDIN: New Zealand demolished Sri Lanka with a nine-wicket victory in the second Twenty20 International to level the series Wednesday, as opener Tim Seifert finished on 79 not out.

Black Caps bowler Adam Milne had earlier taken five wickets for just 26 runs in a man-of-the-match performance as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 141 runs.

‘You always dream of taking five wickets for New Zealand. As I had three in the last over with a couple of tailenders in, I started feeling a little bit greedy,’ Milne later admitted. Seifert then helped steer New Zealand to victory as the hosts hit a rapid-fire 146-1 in reply after 14.4 overs.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed his side’s ‘pretty clinical performance’. ‘The way we were just able to keep taking wickets, that’s the best way really to stall a run rate,’ he added.

‘I thought our bowling performance was outstanding.’ New Zealand’s victory in Dunedin levelled the series 1-1 ahead of the decider this Saturday in Queenstown. Sri Lanka had won the opening T20 match last Sunday in Auckland.

Milne’s impressive bowling display left New Zealand with a target of 142 to win. Opener Chad Bowes was caught after hitting 31 off 15 balls before Seifert peppered the boundary in a partnership of 106 alongside Latham, who finished 20 not out.

Seifert then wrapped up New Zealand’s innings in style with two towering sixes. It was a brutal defeat for Sri Lanka, who had made a good start.

Kusal Perera (35) and Dhananjaya de Silva (37) put on a middle-order partnership of 62 off 46 balls to steer the visitors to 99-4 after 12 overs. The tourists then collapsed by losing their next six wickets for just 42 runs as New Zealand’s seamers found their length to devastating effect. Charith Asalanka was the last Sri Lankan batter to offer any resistance, chalking up 24 runs off 19 balls.

New Zealand won the toss:

Sri Lanka Innings:

Nissanka c Lister b Milne 9

Mendis â€ c â€ Latham b Lister 10

Perera c Neesham b Milne 35

de Silva c Lister b Ravindra 37

Asalanka c Sodhi b Milne 24

Shanaka (c)c Lister b Shipley 7

de Silva c Milne b Neesham 9

Theekshana c â€ Latham b Lister 0

Madushan b Milne 1

Rajitha not out 1

Madushanka b Milne 0

Extras:(b 1, lb 2, w 5) 8

Total:19 Ov 141

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-29, 3-91, 4-99, 5-122, 6-134, 7-135, 8-140, 9-141, 10-141

Bowling: Milne 4-0-26-5, Lister 4-0-26-2, Shipley 3-0-25-1, Ravindra 3-0-24-1, Neesham 2-0-20-1, Sodhi 3-0-17-0

New Zealand Innings:

Bowes c PWH de Silva b Rajitha 31

Seifert not out 79

Latham (c)â€ not out 20

Extras:(lb 1, w 15) 16

Total:14.4 Ov 146/1

Did not bat: Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

Fall of wickets: 1-40

Bowling: Theekshana 4-0-18-0, Madushanka 1-0-18-0, Rajitha 2-0-25-1, Madushan 2-0-21-0, Shanaka 1-0-10-0, de Silva 3-0-22-0, de Silva 1.4-0-31

Match result: New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Man of the match: Adam Milne

Umpires: Kim Cotton, Wayne Knights