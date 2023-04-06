SAI seeks uninterrupted gas supply

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Riaz Uddin has requested the federal and provincial governments to take notice of the suspension of gas supply to industries and captive power plants (CPP) by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).
“Supply of gas to industries / CPPs is critical to ensure provision of clean and uninterrupted energy to industries,” said Riaz Uddin. He elaborated that fluctuations in electricity or interruptions therein not only result in production losses but inflict a severe damage of control panels and of sophisticated power drives, rendering them irreparable in the prevailing situation due to restriction on import of machinery and spares.
Expressing deep concern over the gas supply situation to industries in SITE, SAI president termed the enduring suspension of gas to Karachi-based industries, even after the arrival of summer, as absolutely unfair, discriminatory and a wrongful act. He appealed to the government to issue strict directives for urgent resumption of gas supply with ample pressure and 24/7 continuity to all industries and their CPPs. Else, he said the industrialists would be forced to close down their production units on this count alone.
