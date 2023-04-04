Heroes CC Quetta, Ashfaq Memorial CC record wins in KG Cricket

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club Quetta and Ashfaq Memorial Cricket Club tamed their rivals in the preliminary round matches of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground.

Heroes CC overpowered Faizan Steel by 29 runs in their Group C fixture on Sunday and Ashfaq Memorial CC defeated Karachi Gymkhana Whites by eight wickets in their Group A outing on Monday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Heroes CC amassed 179 for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs with major contributions from Wasim Qureshi (47 off 31 balls), Azaz (46 off 16 balls) and Ismail (39 off 34 balls). Sajjad (2-17) and Kashif Bhatti (2-23) shared bowling honours for Faizan Steel.