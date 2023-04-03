Marriyum sees Imran disqualified

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference on December 17, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Imran Khan was responsible for economic, political and constitutional crises in the country.

Reacting to a statement by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said facilitation for the PTI chief was taking the last gasp and he was going to become a part of the past.

She said he had breached the Constitution on the advice of his facilitators. “You said Mohsin Naqvi plotted against your government and now you say they are committing violence against you and your party workers,” she added.

Marriyum said petrol bomb-hurling terrorists would be held accountable. She claimed Imran would be disqualified for prohibited funding, stealing watches and refusing to own his daughter. “The government is determined to rid the country of the anarchist and chaos-causing man. The PTI chief had promised to end corruption in 90 days, put the economy on track in 100 days, bring 200 billion dollars in the country, create 10 million jobs and make 5 million housing units for the homeless but failed to do so,” she said, and added that time for him to fool people had ended.