Early diagnosis, timely treatment of autism patients stressed

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended a ceremony organised by Children’s Hospital at the Governor’s House regarding World Autism Day as Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said that the purpose of observing World Autism Day was to create awareness about Autism among people. He said that autism is a disease that hinders brain development and affects a child’s speech, social relations and intelligence. In the absence of timely diagnosis, the affected children fall behind normal children and face problems in normal schools. He added that this affects not only the child’s own life, but the entire family. However, with early diagnosis and timely treatment, such children can be made useful for their family and society. He said that there was a need to create awareness about Autism among people on the media, especially on social media. The governor said it is commendable that Children’s Hospital Lahore is the first government hospital in which Department of Developmental Behavioral Paediatrics was established, adding that this department is playing a significant role in the diagnosis and treatment of Autism.

The governor appreciated the Vice-Chancellor of University of Child Sciences, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Department Head, Prof Dr Shazia Maqbool and his entire team for their dedication and good work. He said that the Department of Health, Special Education and many NGOs are doing good work for children affected by autism, but there is a need for collaboration among all the important stakeholders.

On this occasion, caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Special Secretary Development and Reforms, Specialised Health and Medical Education, Syed Wajid Ali Shah also addressed the ceremony. Dr Javed Akram, in this speech said that it is remarkable that this event was organised at the Governor’s House to create awareness about autism and to encourage those working on Autism. He said that there was a need to work on a Provincial Autism Policy regarding autism. Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Special Secretary Development and Reforms, Specialised Health and Medical Education, Syed Wajid Ali Shah also addressed the ceremony and said that parents need to be made aware that screen time of children till the age of two years should be zero.