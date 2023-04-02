Not complying with court orders: Imran moves LHC against Pemra

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking contempt proceedings against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) for not complying with the court orders which had suspending a ban on broadcasting his interviews and speeches.
On March 9, LHC Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza had suspended Pemra’s prohibition order against on airing speeches of the PTI chairman. On Saturday, Imran moved the court alleging that Pemra had not complied with the court orders further alleging that the Pemra chairman, director operations and other officials had threatened TV channels with dire consequences if they on air his speeches. The petition argued that the respondents had intentionally flouted the judgment and committed contempt of the court. The petition said that actions of the respondents were contemptuous, illegal, “ultra vires” of the law and the Constitution.
The petition implored the court to take action against the respondents.
