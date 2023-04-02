PPP MNA assails interior minister’s performance

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail. —National Assembly website

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Mandokhail said on Saturday the PMLN should hand over the finance and interior ministries to other coalition partners if it was unable to handle issues.

Talking to a TV news channel, he said the PMLN ministers had mishandled the IMF agreement and Imran Khan’s arrest issue. “The Punjab IGP should also be punished for his failure to arrest Imran Khan,” he added. He said Maryam Nawaz said it was not their government even though her uncle was the prime minister of the country. “People cannot be fooled by such talk,” he added.

He also criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his statement about “not compromising on the country’s nuclear programme” in the Senate. Demanding a probe against him, Mandokhail said the PPP would not compromise on the country’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The PPP MNA also lashed out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab IGP for mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue. “I told Rana Sanaullah to handle the situation wisely, but he failed to control one person and the situation worsened.”

To a question on Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mandokhail said, “It is good that Nawaz Sharif is not coming back to Pakistan as the PPP is getting stronger on the political front.”

He also opposed a proposed ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “I am not in favour of imposing a ban on any political party, we must fight them politically.”

He also claimed that action was not being taken against Miftah Ismail for talking against the government policies because he was a business partner of Shehbaz Sharif.