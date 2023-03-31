Punjab, KP election delay case: SC bench falls apart again

Justice Jamal Mandokhail, part of the four-member Supreme Court (SC) bench hearing the case against the postponement of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly elections, excused himself from hearing the case on Friday.
This is the second time the bench has been dissolved as earlier Justice Aminuddin Khan had also withdrawn himself from the then five member SC bench hearing the case, after which the remaining judges had to hear the case today.
Justice Mandokhail observed that he believed he was a "misfit" in the bench.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail
