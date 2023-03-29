‘Govt must expedite draft National Action Plan for child protection’

ISLAMABAD: Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz reiterated that the National Plan on Child Protection must be given ownership to safeguard the rights of children.
“Protecting children is the collective responsibility of each citizen as the bright future of the country is interlinked with the provision of basic human rights to each child,” she said while chairing the meeting of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights.
Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz said the National Action Plan should be expedited by the government as its draft is already in the Ministry of Human Rights.” Aziz also said that a strong oversight body is required for the implementation of the National Action Plan. The Caucus deliberated on reviewing the laws and policies regarding child protection and welfare.
Qadir Khan Mandokhail and Ms Asiya Azeem stressed the need to speed up the formulation of an action plan regarding the well-being of children. Aziz also briefed the meeting on basic constitutional provisions to safeguard the basic rights of children.
ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to become party to the petition filed by the Pakistan...
GUJRANWALA: An Anti-terrorism Court in Gujranwala on Tuesday suspended Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court spokesman Tuesday clarified that Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti did not have and...
MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the impression of division among judges of the Supreme Court of...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani authorities are making all-out efforts to facilitate the movement of around 385,000 Afghans a...
ISLAMABAD: As thousands of flood victims are still struggling in Pakistan to rehabilitate their lives, international...