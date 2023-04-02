135,960 victims rescued in March

LAHORE: The Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 135,960 victims while responding to 140,551 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2023.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that out of 140,551 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 34,771 were road traffic accidents, 85,825 medical emergencies, 1,608 fire incidents, 3,504 crime incidents, 72 drowning incidents, 66 structural collapses, 997 Animal Rescue and 13,708 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday, which was attended by all Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy.

On this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the Secretary PESD about monthly emergency statistics.

He was informed that 309 people died in 34,771 road accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7,789 occurred in Lahore in which 33 people died.

Similarly, 2,597 road accidents in Faisalabad, 2,389 road accidents in Multan, 2,065 in Gujranwala, 1,346 in Rawalpindi, and 1,245 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 17,340 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 414 incidents in Lahore, 133 in Faisalabad, 100 in Rawalpindi, 90 in Gujranwala, 89 in Multan and 52 in Sheikhupura.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 309 deaths of people in 34,771 road traffic crashes during the last month.

He directed all District Emergency Officers of Punjab to be vigilant during the Holy month of Ramadan especially before and after Iftar, Tarawih, and Friday prayers.

He said Ramazan is the month of patience and tolerance and we can reduce traffic crashes by adopting spiritual teaching of this holy month, which is patience, tolerance sacrifice, and forgiveness.

He directed that Provincial Monitoring Cell will monitor and ensure smooth functioning of district control rooms one hour before and after iftar timing which is considered highly vulnerable hours during Ramadan regarding road crashes.

He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or a car. Dr Rizwan further emphasized that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention of emergencies.