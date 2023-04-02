Two bike lifters arrested

LAHORE: Shalimar police have arrested two members of a bike lifting gang on Saturday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Fakhar Alam alias Sheena and Usman alias Mani. Police also recovered two bikes, Qing Qi, rickshaw, pistol and bullets. In another case, Ghalib Market police arrested two suspected burglars. They have been identified as Shafiq and Sheharyar. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in the provincial capital. The first case was reported in a shop near Gulbahar Colony near 7up Phattak. Nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.