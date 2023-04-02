Governor stresses steps to improve teaching system

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman has said education is the key to prosperous future and a developed society.

Newly-appointed Principal of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur, David Dowdles, called on the governor /President Board of Governors at Governor’s House here on Saturday. The governor extended his best wishes to the principal on assuming the office. He said that educational institutions with high values always play a key role in building and developing nations. The governor said that Sadiq Public School is a prestigious institution, adding that renowned personalities have graduated from this institution and they have achieved prominent positions in the society. He said that it should maintain its standards of moral, mental and physical education and it should be developed in to one of the best educational institutions not only in Pakistan but in the world. The governor while giving targets to the newly-appointed principal for the improvement of education in the institution, said that steps should be taken to improve the teaching system, infrastructure and other issues including financial matters in the school. He said that apart from good education, special attention should be paid to their moral training and character building. He said that as an old Sadiqian himself, he has a deep bonding and long term relationship with this institution. On this occasion, the alumni of Sadiq Public School expressed their commitment that they will cooperate in every way for the improvement of Sadiq Public School. Sadiq Public School alumni; former MNA, Ishaq Khakwani, CEO Pak Wheals Raza Saeed, Fazeel Asghar, Raheel Siddiqui, Dr Parvez Hasan, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Sajjad Munir, Noosheen Haneef and Muhammad Ayub Ghallu were present.