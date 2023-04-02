Two cops among three held for drug smuggling

Three suspects, including two policemen, were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling in Karachi. The arrests were made by the Mochko police during snap checking. They also recovered drugs worth thousands of rupees from the possession of the suspects.

Officials said they intercepted a car at their police post, adding that during the search of the vehicle, more than 18 kilograms of high quality hashish and a pistol were found.

They said that the three suspects in the car — identified as Shahid, son of Humayun Khan, Ali Raza, son of Abdul Hameed, and Khan Zaman, son of Muhammad Zaman — were arrested.

The officials said that Raza and Shahid were posted in the Quetta police. They have registered FIR No. 110/23 under Section 6/9(1)3-E of the anti-narcotics act.

Separately, the District City police arrested seven suspects, including four wanted by the police, for their alleged involvement in peddling drugs. They were arrested in the jurisdictions of the Kalakot, Baghdadi and Chakiwara police stations.

The suspects were identified as Haris Baloch, alias Baba, Abdul Kareem, Yasir Niazi, Zohaib Chan, Daniyal, Owais and Ghulam Hussain, alias Kaara. Hashish, crystal (ice), Gutka and Mawa were recovered from their possession.

Police said Niazi had been arrested previously in two cases of drug trafficking and jailed, while Baloch had also been arrested previously and jailed.

Several cops have recently been found involved in crimes. The police high-ups have stated that they would purge the department of black sheep but it seems that they have not been able to do so.