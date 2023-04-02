Step-by-step

Sindh has made significant strides in terms of education over the years. However, there are still challenges, particularly when it comes to the education of women and girls. Historically, women in Sindh have faced barriers to accessing education. There is a lack of resources for girls’ schools in rural areas, which makes it difficult for girls to access education.

There is a need to address thebarriers that prevent girls from accessing education.

Aaqib Ahmed Memon

Sukkur