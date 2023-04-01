‘People associated with public health should work with spirit of human service’

Rawalpindi:Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the people associated with public health should work with the spirit of human service and improve their skills and efficiency in the available resources to significantly improve the provision of medical facilities to the people, says a press release.

He said this on the occasion of visits to tehsil headquarters hospitals in Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan and Sohawa. The concerned MS, ADCG, Jhelum Dr. Tariq Hasan, Assistant Commissioner, Gujar Khan Murad, doctors and other concerned officials were also present.

The provincial health minister visited all departments of the hospitals and visited the patients and inquired about the facilities. He also observed the medical equipment and took a briefing about them from the concerned doctors. He visited emergency wards, laboratories and general wards and also checked the stock of medicines. He also reviewed the sanitation arrangements in the hospitals.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that there is room for improvement in the facilities available in the laboratories in the government treatment centres and in this regard, the health department is taking steps under a comprehensive policy.

He said that the people associated with the health sector are actually serving the humanity and the prayers of the suffering patients and their families can also be gathered with gentle attitude and good manners. He said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is paying special attention to public health and there is no room for any negligence or inattention. He said that all the prisoners in the jails in Punjab have been tested for AIDS, hepatitis AB and C and many diseases including TB.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that people should be made aware of various diseases and their prevention measures. He said that surprise visits are being made to all government treatment centres across the province and strict action is being taken in case of negligence and mismanagement.