41 cops promoted

LAHORE:Around 41 police officers, including 13 ASIs and 28 Head Constables of Lahore police have been promoted to the next ranks.

In the promotion board, 27 cases of promotion of assistant sub-inspectors to the post of sub-inspector and 69 cases of promotion of head constables to the post of ASI were reviewed, out of which, 13 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspectors while 28 head constables were promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors. CCPO said that the timely promotion of employees will further improve the service and service delivery of the citizens.