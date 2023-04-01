Parliament can’t legislate against SC: Pervaiz

LAHORE:A renowned director of Film Industry Syed Noor met former Chief Minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here at his residence.

Kamran Cheema, Haroon Warraich, former members of Punjab Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana and Samira Ahmed were also present on this occasion. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to play the game of 1997 against the Supreme Court, he is shaking the cords of conspiracies against the Supreme Court sitting in London, but today the times and conditions have changed and the nation has woken up. The nation will respond to the conspiracies against the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court, Insha-Allah, the Supreme Court will not compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that it is clearly written in Article 141 of the Constitution that the Parliament cannot legislate against the Supreme Court, this hypocrisy will no longer work that if the suo moto is in favour of PDM then it is halal and on the contrary the suo moto is haram, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam want the bench to be formed by their will instead of the desire of the Chief Justice, but Insha-Allah it will not happen, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and his colleagues are standing on the right.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif has made Punjab the best agricultural province in the world as Ethiopia. Today, the way people are dying in queues for flour in Punjab, such painful scenes are seen only in Ethiopia, between my tenure of 2002 and 2007, the development and prosperity of Punjab was declared a role model for developing countries by international organisations, but today Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi have become a stigma for Punjab.

Pervaiz Elahi said that it was sad to see the deprivation of the Pakistani film industry. In my recent tenure, I had given a fund of Rs1 billion to put the film industry on its feet, by which the film studios were provided with modern cameras and sound designing equipment, apart from this, expenses were to be spent on solving the problems faced by the film industry, including the establishment of an artistes’ academy, the feasibility report of modern studios had also been prepared, but after the change of government, the project was delayed until today and the current government did not do anything. He said that he still had the desire to complete the project of the film industry and develop it further, all the film industries in the world are supported by the government.

Syed Noor while welcoming the goodwill sentiments of Pervaiz Elahi said that he had compassion for the film industry and the artiste community. He expressed hope that whenever Allah Almighty gives him the opportunity, he would definitely complete his projects.