LAHORE:A meeting was convened at the Chief Minister's Office, chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to assess the progress of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine expansion project. It was reported that the grey structure of the project was completed. The CM urged swift completion of the project, emphasising that it should be a state-of-the-art facility that would enhance the experience for the devotees. Furthermore, he directed the development of cutting-edge designs for the shrines of Baba Bullay Shah in Kasur and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Faisalabad. Prominent attendees at the meeting included Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, C&W Minister Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, secretaries of Auqaf and C&W departments, project consultant Nayar Ali Dada, architect Haider Ibrahim, and others.