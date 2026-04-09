Trump’s Ballroom blunder: Why ‘America First’ supporters are fuming

President Donald Trump’s ambitious plan to build a new White House ballroom has come under fire following reports that the project is using tens of millions of dollars in foreign-sourced steel, appearing to contradict his “America First” platform.

According to The New York Times, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, donated approximately $37 million worth of steel for the project. The steel was reportedly manufactured in Europe rather than the United States. Critics have been quick to point out the irony of using imported materials, given Trump’s history of enacting stiff tariffs to protect the domestic steel industry and his vocal “Buy American” campaign rhetoric.

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The project has already seen the total demolition of the 123-year-old East Wing, a move that has sparked a separate lawsuit from preservationists. While Trump alluded to a massive donation from a “great steel company” last October, he did not disclose the source or the origin of the materials at the time.

“He said, ‘Sir, I’d like to donate the steel for your ballroom,’ "Trump told donors then. “I said: ‘Whoa, that’s nice.’ And I found out — ‘How much is the steel?’ I called the contractor. ‘Sir, it’s down for $37 million.’ I said, ‘This is a nice donation, right?’”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Times that Trump was “making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer—something everyone should celebrate.”

He added: “Only people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

The $400 million project, which Trump claims is being built at no cost to taxpayers, is currently facing a legal standstill after a federal judge ordered a halt to construction pending congressional approval. Meanwhile, the recent revelation of foreign steel use adds a fresh layer of political scrutiny to an already polarizing overhaul of the historic executive mansion.

New details have emerged regarding Trump’s most ambitious architectural project: a massive 90,000-square-foot ballroom set to replace the historic East Wing. As the project moves forward, it has become a central point of both administration pride and political fire. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed last October that the ballroom is the President’s main priority among his various renovation goals, describing Trump as a “builder at heart”.

The project coincides with an aggressive shift in trade policy. Last June, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imported steel to bolster domestic manufacturing. However, this shift has led to heightened scrutiny following reports that the ballroom itself utilizes donated steel from ArcelorMittal, a foreign-based company.

While the National Capital Planning Commission recently gave the design final approval, the project remains at a legal standstill. A federal judge recently ordered a halt to construction, ruling that the administration cannot proceed with such a massive structural change to a national landmark without explicit Congressional approval.