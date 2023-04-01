Obesity crisis

The obesity rate is increasing rapidly in most low-income countries, including Pakistan. According to the WHO, 58.1 per cent of Pakistanis are overweight and 43.9 per cent are obese. These figures are quite surprising for a country with a food scarcity and affordability crisis and indicate how unhealthy the food we do eat really is. In order to avoid obesity, one must limit their consumption of unhealthy foods, exercise regularly and eat healthy. Our policymakers need to inculcate these habits into our education system so that our people can develop healthy habits at an early age, ensuring that they will last into adulthood. A tax on junk and fast food is also long overdue.

Zainab Aliahmed

Turbat