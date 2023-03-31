Cop suspended for patronising criminals in Kashmore-Kandhkot

KARACHI: Police authorities on Thursday suspended Inspector Sikandar Panhwar and initiated an inquiry against him for being allegedly involved in patronising and protecting an inter-provincial criminal gang involved in different crimes, including dacoity in the limits of his police station.

Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Samoo took action against the officer and recommended higher authorities to take strict departmental action against him after the criminals who were arrested revealed in their confessional statements that they committed crimes in connivance with Inspector Sikandar Panhwar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Kandhkot.

Police sources said Inspector Panhwar was unhappy with his own department over the termination of his brother head constable Arbab Panhwar and his cousins Akbar Panhwar and Sadiq Panhwar, police constables for having links with the dacoits and thus to avenge the department, it patronised and protected the criminals involved in different crimes, including dacoity in the area.

According to the police record, at midnight on March 29-30, four dacoits attempted to commit dacoity at a cellular tower but the police foiled their attempt and arrested two dacoits Aamir Abbas Jatt and Bilal, residents of Multan. Both of them confessed to their crimes.

SSP Irfan Samoo told ‘The News’ that the officials’ connections with criminals were alarming and of serious nature, adding that in the last few months, some 26 police officials were dismissed from their service after the charges of having connections with perpetrators were proved against them.

“No police action could succeed until the nexus between police and criminals was eliminated,” he added.

He further said the inter-provincial gang remained involved in committing dacoities at cellular towers and house robberies in district Kashmore-Kandhkot and other adjacent areas.

The official documents, when examined, revealed that Inspector Sikandar Panhwar, SHO-C Section Police Station, Kandhkot had brought the dacoits from Multan, Punjab to perpetrate crimes in the district. The arrested dacoits confessed that they had committed around 12 crimes in the district in connivance with Inspector Sikandar Panhwar.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last two months, some 26 police officials of the same district were awarded major penalties, including dismissal from their service who included three SHOs Inspector Qadir Bhangwar, Inspector Sikandar Panhwar and Inspector Sher Dil Bhangwar, Chowki Incharge Amin Sabzoi, head constable Sadiq Panhwar, constable Lakhmir Oad, constable Akbar Panhwar, constable Nabidad Mangi, constable Shahnawaz Mahar, constable Shabir Bhangwar, and constable Qurban Bhangwar for having links with criminals.

Police sources said many officials having links with dacoits had held important positions in the past such as SHOs and chowki in-charges who facilitated the notorious dacoits. The sources further said SHO Sher Dil, who was dismissed from service, served as SHO of Police Station Haji Khan Shar, Gheelpur Katcha area who had links with infamous dacoits Soomar Shar and Sultoo Shar.