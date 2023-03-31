Official reviews arrangements for free flour distribution

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nisar Ahmad on Thursday paid a surprise visit to free flour distribution points in the flood-affected areas of Prova and Paharpur tehsils and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and assistant commissioners, the commissioner directed the officials concerned to increase the number of flour trucks to overcome congestion and overcrowding at those centers.
He monitored the distribution process and found it satisfactory in both the areas.Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Ahmad said that the purpose of the free flour distribution was to extend relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan and all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that blessings of the package were passed to citizens.
He said effective measures had been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organised manner and the process was being thoroughly monitored by officials of the administration and the district food department in cooperation with the police.
He also urged people to cooperate during the distribution of free flour bags under Ramazan relief package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting the flour bags.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is still clueless about finding a decent way of distributing free flour...
MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has handed over 15,000 more non-food items kits to...
ABBOTTABAD: Two more workers died in a phosphate mine at Tarnawai Qalandarabad here on Wednesday.According to locals,...
MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Ziaur Rehman on Thursday assured tribesmen that their problems related to...
PESHAWAR: A case was registered against Hassan Khan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the nephew of...
LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited free flour distribution centres in...