Bestway Cement inaugurates Line-I of 2.3 million TPA at Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: Bestway Cement Limited, Pakistan’s largest cement producer achieved yet another milestone. The company commenced production and despatches of cement at its greenfield plant in District Mianwali. The plant is Bestway’s 8th production line with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of cement. The state-of-the-art and most environmentally friendly plant has its own Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant of 9 MWs and 20 MWs of Solar Power generation thereby meeting more than half of its energy requirement through green and renewable means. Bestway being the leader in water conservation was the first in the country to employ the Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) Systems, and the Mianwali plant too has its own ACC system. This, alongwith rain-harvesting, should enable the plant to eliminate its reliance on ground water for industrial use, says a press release.

A simple ceremony was held at the plant premises to celebrate the occasion which was attended by the Chairman, Bestway Group, Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez OBE HPk, the Group’s CEO, Lord Zameer M. Choudrey CBE SI Pk, the Group’s Director Finance, the Honourable Haider Choudrey, Managing Director Bestway Group Pakistan, Irfan Sheikh, the Company’s senior officials and delegates from the plant suppliers, Sinoma.

Lord Choudrey unveiled the commemorative plaque to mark the commencement of cement production at the Mianwali plant. Speaking on the occasion, Lord Choudrey said “it’s a great day for the Company. Our new greenfield production line at Mianwali has been set up in a record time despite various hurdles and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19. By virtue of Mianwali plant, Bestway now has an annual capacity of 15.3 million tonnes of cement based on 300 production days. This makes Bestway by far the largest cement producer in the country. I congratulate the entire Bestway team as this remarkable achievement and continued success would not have been possible without their hardwork and commitment to excellence, especially our senior team most of who have been with the Company since our journey began. I am grateful to all our suppliers and contractors, particularly Sinoma, for working tirelessly to complete the plant in record time”. Shedding light on Bestway’s CSR activities, he informed the audience that Bestway was one of the top ten CSR spenders in Pakistan. The Group’s charitable arm, Bestway Foundation, had spent more than Rs1 billion in just last 3 years on various social causes, particularly education. * * *