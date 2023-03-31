13 killed in India temple collapse

NEW DELHI: At least 13 devotees were killed and more than a dozen rescued on Thursday after they fell into a well at a Hindu temple in India, officials said.
More than 25 worshippers plunged into the stepwell -- a stair-lined communal water source -- after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore. “Police recovered 11 bodies from the well and two people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital,” Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh home minister, told reporters.
Mishra said an investigation had been launched into the mishap and the families of the dead would be compensated.
