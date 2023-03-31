Meta vows EU privacy tweak after massive fine

PARIS: Facebook owner Meta said on Thursday it would tweak how it collects data on users in Europe after it got fined for failing to ask for proper permission.
Tech firms like Meta and Google use data to serve up highly targeted ads, and they have struggled to comply with the strict rules of the EU´s massive 2018 data privacy regulation (GDPR).
Meta was hit with a 390 million euro fine ($425 million) in December after it failed to convince regulators that gathering data to serve up tailored ads was a necessary part of its contract with users.
LONDON: Britain´s Prince Harry on Thursday returned to the high court in London, as lawyers wrapped up arguments at...
THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice on Thursday rejected Iran´s bid to unblock nearly $2 billion in central...
SAVINES-LE-LAC, France: President Emmanuel Macron announced new water-saving measures for France on Thursday as he...
BRUSSELS: Europe´s top rights body on Thursday blasted the “inhuman” treatment of migrants who were brutally...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli court on Thursday charged two Jewish settlers with “committing an act of terror” for...
New modelling points to faster Antarctic ice melts driving a “substantial slowdown” of water circulation in the...