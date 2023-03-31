Meta vows EU privacy tweak after massive fine

PARIS: Facebook owner Meta said on Thursday it would tweak how it collects data on users in Europe after it got fined for failing to ask for proper permission.

Tech firms like Meta and Google use data to serve up highly targeted ads, and they have struggled to comply with the strict rules of the EU´s massive 2018 data privacy regulation (GDPR).

Meta was hit with a 390 million euro fine ($425 million) in December after it failed to convince regulators that gathering data to serve up tailored ads was a necessary part of its contract with users.