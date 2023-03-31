IWF says PWF is still affiliated with it

KARACHI: International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has reiterated that Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) is still affiliated with it.

“As federation officially recognised by the Pakistan Olympic Association, the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation is considered and recognised by IWF as its official member,” the IWF said in its letter it addressed to the PWF, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on March 29.

“Based on this situation the IWF continues to follow closely the situation in Pakistan and pending the receipt of the final ITA investigation and full reporting, the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation remains an active member of the IWF, no suspension being as of today imposed to it,” the IWF said.

Earlier in the letter IWF said: “We acknowledge receipt of the various letters sent by the Pakistan Olympic Association, the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation and the Interim Committee related to the situation in Pakistan.

“The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is fully aware of the current situation in Pakistan and has been notably informed of the various doping violations reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA). Please note that the ITA is pursuing its investigation and the process is still ongoing,” the IWF said.

Meanwhile, PWF said in a press release on Thursday that the PSB and its created weightlifting interim committee are bringing bad name to Pakistan and the present government by sending letters with allegations against PWF.

“The PWF condemns these blunders by the PSB and its created interim committee and request the honourable minister IPC to direct the DG PSB and the facilitators of the interim committee created in the last regime of Dr Fehmida Mirza, to stop sending illegal and bogus letters with fake claims to IWF,” the press release said. “Honorable minister IPC is further requested that the stance of IWF may kindly be accepted and PSB letter dated August 31, 2022, may also be revoked and the affiliation of PWF with PSB be restored,” the release said. The PSB suspended PWF in July last year after six top weightlifters were suspended by the IWF for for doping rules violations.