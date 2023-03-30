Pakistan’s removal from high-risk states list good for exporters

LAHORE: Former Senior Provincial Minister and PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza on Wednesday termed the removal of Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries by the European Union a proof of successful diplomacy of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement issued here, Hassan Murtaza said that removal of Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries by the European Union is a good omen for Pakistani exporters.He said that Pakistan was included in the list of high risk countries in 2018 due to poor diplomacy and incompetent governance of the PTI government at that time.

Murtaza said this could only be possible due to the tireless efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, additional conditions of European legal and economic operators would no longer apply to Pakistanis.He further said that this ban had put an unnecessary burden on our economy, which was removed by Bilawal Bhutto.