Tribesmen demand provision of free flour

GHALLANAI: The members of the Baizai tribe here on Wednesday blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road to protest against the non-provision of free flour under the government scheme.
Chanting slogans against the government, a large number of tribesmen from the Baizai tribe blocked the road to traffic, which caused inconvenience to the road users.
The elders of Baizai tribe, including Malik Raza Khan, Malik Noorullah, Maulana Sifatullah and Umar Said, led the protesters. Addressing the protesters, they said that the members of Baizai tribe had not received the free flour under the government scheme.
The elders said that the local authorities had pledged to set up two points for the distribution of the free flour, but the promise could not be honoured. The administration, they said, should stop treating them like a stepmother and provide the free flour to them at the earliest. Later the protesting tribesmen opened the road to traffic after the intervention of authorities.
