Shehbaz’s flour ‘trickery’ claims many lives: Pervaiz

LAHORE: PTI Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Shehbaz Sharif's flour ‘trickery’ has taken lives of many poor people so far. He said this while meeting with former federal and provincial ministers and MPAs who called on him at his residence here on Wednesday.

Riaz Fatiana, Sardar Nasrullah Darishak, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Mian Imran Masood and former Tehsil Nazim Sajjad Haider Cheema were among those who met him.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif's flour trickery has taken the lives of many poor people so far. Considering the number of deaths and injuries due to flour, I suggest the caretaker government to set up flour points in rural health centres, so that if someone is injured he can be treated immediately, he said and added, “Shehbaz Sharif did not do anything in health sector, we took measures for health facilities at the level of rural health centres, we provided all tests x-ray, ultrasound facilities and medicine for free in the hospitals.”

Shehbaz Sharif should also get his brain ultrasound done from there, one it is free, and the second thing is that may be the voice of the poor people who came to get flour will reach him, after Shehbaz Sharif's brain ultrasound, maybe he will be attracted towards some good work.

He said the assembly is being played to limit the powers of the Chief Justice, Shehbaz Sharif wants a clash between the judiciary and the parliament, the legislation made without the opposition has no status, after Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif also openly expressed his anti-judiciary sentiments, all this is happening at the behest of Nawaz Sharif. Judicial reforms are actually a failed attempt to put pressure on the Supreme Court, this session was called to bulldoze democracy, the constitution has fixed the powers of each institution, Shehbaz ‘Company’ wants to bring their own law, democracy is established in Pakistan only because of the autonomy of the institutions. The Chief Justice is not only the lawyers but the red line of the entire nation, the nation will not tolerate any restrictions on the independence of the judiciary. The government cannot impose its unconstitutional rules and regulations on the Supreme Court, he said.